Become a successful green thumb by growing a fresh herb garden right in your own kitchen, dining room, or indoor patio! If you’re looking for a fun, easy way to grow fresh herbs that you can use in your breakfast, lunch, or dinner meals, but aren’t sure how to get started, this beginner-friendly Sower’s Source Herb Garden Starter Kit comes with everything you need to grow natural, organic herbs that taste delicious! Designed to make it easy for anyone to become a real green thumb, this kit includes everything you need to get started, including pots, soil, seeds, and even cute plant markers! Great for families to do together, for teaching kids about conservation, or just for creating healthier, more natural meals, this is the perfect kit for herb lovers everywhere who need a simple and easy way to get started. Product Details: Complete Herb Garden Starter Kit Grows Basil, Thyme, Sage, Parsley, Cilantro Non-GMO, Natural Pollination Kid and Beginner Friendly Takes Up Little Space Indoor or Outdoor Growing Order Includes Five (5) Biodegradable Growing Pots Five (5) Organic Seed Packets Five (5) Plant Markers Five (10) Compressed Soil Mix Pellets Instruction Manual Get this fun, indoor herb garden for your kitchen and grow fresh, delicious cooking herbs right in your windowsill! Click ‘Add to Cart’ above to get yours now.