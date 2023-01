Cult Gaia

Hera Nano Knotted Embellished Shoulder Bag

$428.00

Rated 5 out of 5 Jul 11, 2022 Perfect to dress up and enhance an outfit I purchased this bag in Clear for vacation and absolutely love it! It dresses up any outfit and literally adds sparkle. Great quality! Juliette K. Rated 5 out of 5 Jan 31, 2022 You need! Beautiful and so sparkly! ✨ Elsa C.