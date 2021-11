Le Bon Shoppe

Her Varsity Socks In Peanut

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Le Bon Shoppe

Bold stripe edition of Her Socks in Mercerized Combed Cotton. The perfect height, knit rib socks. 80 Cotton 18 Poly 2 spandex One size fits most (US Women's size 6-10) New and improved Her Socks in Mercerized Combed Cotton Made in South Korea Care Instructions: MACHINE WASH COLD TUMBLE DRY LOW DO NOT IRON DO NOT BLEACH *Please note all socks are final sale*