Burberry

Her London Dream Eau De Parfum

Product details Her London Dream: a modern yet romantic, dream-like moment, set in the heart of London. Effortlessly natural – the epitome of the Burberry girl attitude – Her London Dream brings to life the beauty and freedom of hazy days in London. Bright and intriguing, it embodies a relaxed and youthful sense of style. Radiant and sparkling, the signature Her scent evolves into Her London Dream, with ripe top notes of lemon and fresh ginger – vibrant and memorable. With a romantic rose and peony heart.