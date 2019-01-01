Extensionology

Hepburn Hair Scarf

$150.00

At Extensionology

Perfect for the modern woman who wants to add a touch of artistry and feminine grace to her wardrobe. The scarf is handcrafted, made of a stretch silk chiffon, and set on a clear silicone-based hair tie that is perfect for every hair length and texture. Besides being perfect for everyday wear, the soft, flowing blush color is also the perfect adornment for your summer wardrobe and travel ensemble. This combination of versatility, grace, and style that you can achieve effortlessly makes the ribbon a summer essential.