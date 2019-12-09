hOmeLabs

Hepa H13 Air Purifier

$84.99

REMOVES 99.97% OF MICROSCOPIC PARTICLES- Our air purifier utilizes a True HEPA H13 filter guaranteed to capture particles as small as 0.1 microns in size (really tiny). 3-STAGE FILTRATION SYSTEM - One-stage filters just don't cut it. Our filter includes a pre-filter, HEPA and activated carbon filter to effectively remove nasties from the air. Each filter has an estimated use time of 2100 hours depending on use and air quality. The unit comes with a reset filter indicator that flashes when it’s time to replace the filter. COMPACTLY ENGINEERED - Taking things out of the air shouldn't mean taking up space. While only 12.8 inches in height and 7.87 inches in diameter this machine still is rated to clear air in rooms up to 194 square feet. CUSTOMIZABLE AIR CIRCULATION SPEED - Set the wind speed by order of low, medium or high depending on your preference using the touch buttons. It also operates at a low noise level of not more than 50 decibels to let you sleep peacefully at night NIGHT LIGHT AND CHILD LOCK BUTTON - This air purifier has a night light feature to let you see the unit in a dark room. Press the night light button to turn it on or off, or choose brightness. You can also keep the unit locked, just press the child lock button and then child lock light will be turned on