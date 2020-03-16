GermGuardian

Hepa Filter Air Purifier

$249.99 $185.98

4-IN-1 AIR PURIFIER - True HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air KILLS GERMS - UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds TRAPS ALLERGENS - Pre-filter traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles while extending the life of the HEPA filter REDUCES ODORS - Activated charcoal filter helps reduce unwanted odors from pets, smoke, cooking fumes, and more QUIET MODE - Ultra-quiet sleep mode with a programmable timer helps you get a good night’s rest with cleaner air GENUINE FILTER REPLACEMENT - Only use Genuine GermGuardian Technologies replacement filters every 6-8 months to maintain performance RECOMMENDED FILTERS - Replace with Guardian filter C (FLT5000) or a 4 pack of Guardian’s carbon filters (FLT28CB4) BREATHE CLEAN, FRESH, AND PURE AIR The GermGuardian AC5350W Elite Air Purifier kills germs and viruses, filters odors, and eliminates allergens with the HEPA filter and optional UV-C light. IMPORTANT NOTE - FILTER REPLACEMENT Only use genuine Guardian Technologies replacement parts to maintain product performance. Not only will genuine replacement parts fit like a glove, but they also have the high-quality performance needed to work with Guardian Technologies product. POWERFUL AND STYLISH The easy-to-use digital display panel includes UV-C control, a filter change indicator, and an up to 8-hour timer. The Elite Collection provides both form and function to provide a superior air cleaning system. Made for large rooms (up to 167 ft.). 5 speeds provide high-speed allergen control down to ultra-quiet sleep mode. AHAM VERIFIED AHAM verified products are rated for their ability to clean tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen from rooms. CADR RATING Dust (114) Pollen (127) and Smoke (108). 5-YEAR WARRANTY Guardian Technologies gives you reassurance and a US-based tech support team with a 5-year limited warranty in