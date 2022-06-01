Henry Rose

Jake’s House Eau De Parfum

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Jake's House Eau de Parum This Product Is: a clean, genderless Eau de Parfum Good For: all skin types Why We Love It: Henry Rose Jake's House combines a watery clean freshness with honeyed neroli for a light and clean musky finish. Top Notes: Fresh Marine(Aldehydes, Calone, Floralozone) Middle Notes: Neroli, Peony & Jasmine(Neroli, Jasmine Accord, Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol) Base Notes: Ambroxan & Musk(Ambroxan, Musk, Veramoss)