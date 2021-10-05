Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Henrietta Cashmere Dress
$268.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Get cozy. The Henrietta is a relaxed fitting, slightly oversized sweater dress. It's the perfect throw on and go option.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Animal Print Mini Dress
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Soulmia
Mock Collar Cow Animal Print Comfy Casual Mini Shift Dr
BUY
$31.49
Soulmia
Farm Rio
Leopard Print Mini Dress
BUY
$265.00
Farm Rio
Bohme
Tiger Print Slip Dress
BUY
$46.50
Bohme
More from Reformation
Reformation
Henrietta Cashmere Dress
BUY
$268.00
Reformation
Reformation
Holland Trench Blue
BUY
£270.00
The Reformation
Reformation
Bella Ecomove Active Dress Es
BUY
C$128.00
Reformation
Reformation
Margot Skirt
BUY
$98.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Zara
Animal Print Mini Dress
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Soulmia
Mock Collar Cow Animal Print Comfy Casual Mini Shift Dr
BUY
$31.49
Soulmia
Farm Rio
Leopard Print Mini Dress
BUY
$265.00
Farm Rio
Bohme
Tiger Print Slip Dress
BUY
$46.50
Bohme
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted