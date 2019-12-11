Henning

Henning X For Days T-shirt

$65.00

At Henning

When I first set out to make a t-shirt, I thought I would do it on my own. But I soon realized that there were plenty of companies mastering tees—and it made sense to partner with one of them to bring you a Henning version. My first choice for a collaborator: For Days. For Days is the first closed-loop clothing business. Let me explain...When you buy a For Days tee, you sign up for a subscription membership. You can send back your used tee for $8 and get a fresh one. And the old one? They make new fabric out of it and with that fabric, they make new t-shirts. Henning worked with the team to expand their sizing from XXL to 4X—and voilà, all yours.