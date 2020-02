Henne Organics

Henne Organics Lip Mask

$37.00

Buy Now Review It

At Henne Organics

Drift into a self-care reverie as your lips are softly enveloped in our rejuvenating Lip Mask. Allow nourishing ingredients like sea buckthorn and evening primrose to help restore and soothe your lips, while a fresh yet light sweet citrus scent enlivens your senses. A lip treatment that is both luxurious and indispensable. Not tested on animals. Made in USA. 15 ml / 0.51 fl oz