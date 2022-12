Hush

Henna Jersey Wrap Dress

£89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hush

In case we need any more convincing that jersey fabrics aren't just for loungewear, our Henna wrap dress proves that it's more stylish than ever. Cut to a classic fit, this ribbed design comes with a handy tie at the waist, creating a flattering shape. Teal leopard print gives it an easy-to-wear finish.