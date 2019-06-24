Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Topshop
Henna High Ankle Boots
£89.00
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Elevate your fashion game and height in these high ankle boots with snake detailing. Heel height approximately 4". Upper: Leather. Specialist clean only.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Toga Pulla
Western Cheslea Boots
$565.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Moto Boot
$595.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
DETAILS
UGG Australia
Kristin - Classic Slim™ Water Resistant Mini Boot
$149.94
$109.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Leather Cylinder Heel Boots
£110.00
£69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted