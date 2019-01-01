Ebb Flow Cornwall

Hendra Hammam Towel

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ebb Flow Cornwall

The Hendra is a beautiful, soft, chunky weaved gem of a towel. We love it for cosying up in round the campfire, snuggling into on the sofa with a good book, or wrapping around ourselves after a surf or swim in the icy Atlantic waters of home. Hand knotted fringing 100% cotton One size 95cm x 180cm Super absorbent and quick drying A towel, a shawl, a throw, a blanket, a sarong... Available in a choice of colours Washing Instructions Becomes softer and more absorbent with each wash Machine wash gently at 30 degrees For best results allow to dry naturally