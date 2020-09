Hempz

Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Exfoliating Body Scrub

$17.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Exfoliating Herbal Body Scrub by Hempz is a luxurious, fine scrub, that softens, smooths and helps remove dead skin. Blended with essential extracts and oils to help condition and hydrate skin.