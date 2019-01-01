The Inkey List

Hemp Oil Cream Moisturiser

£7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Derived from the hemp plant, hemp oil contains a high content of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which moisturise and nourish skin to leave it looking (and feeling!) as energised and healthy as possible. Soothingly rich yet lightweight, this Hemp Oil Cream Moisturiser calms irritation and stress, replenishing moisture and plumping skin to keep it at its vibrant, youthful best. It’s perfect for those with dry skin or flakiness, or for any complexion that needs a boost of nourishment – particularly if it has become irritated by lifestyle factors such as sun exposure or air conditioning. Speaking of which, the addition of green tea extract, an antioxidant, helps to protect skin from environmental aggressors to minimise the damage they can cause.