Lord Jones

Hemp-derived Cbd Tinctures – 500mg (full Spectrum)

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lord Jones

Contains 500mg full spectrum CBD per bottle; approximately 20mg of CBD per dropper (25 droppers per bottle) CBD promotes calmness and supports relaxation* Full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract sourced from select hemp cultivated in the USA. Contains <0.3% THC Includes traces of minor or rare cannabinoids, such as CBG, CBDV, CBN and CBL Lab-tested to ensure purity and consistency Naturally flavored with Orange or Peppermint oils This product is vegan Store at room temperature Do not use this product if you are allergic or have a sensitivity to stevia. Some common symptoms of stevia allergy are: sores or irritation under the tongue or in the mouth; swelling or itching of the lips, mouth, tongue or throat; hives; intestinal distress. *This statement/product has not been evaluated or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.