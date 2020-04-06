ThunderWunders

Hemp Calming Dog Chews

Ease your little one’s anxiety and create a sense of calm with the ThunderWunders Hemp Calming dog chews. These tasty, bite-sized bits help your dog chill during car rides, thunderstorms, fireworks, travel, vet visits and more—so you can spend less time struggling and more time snuggling. The unique combination of Thiamine, L-tryptophan and hemp seed oil helps to reduce anxiety and give your pup the chance to feel safe, loved and less-stressed. Plus, with added Melatonin, these chews also help to encourage rest and relaxation, while the power of ginger reduces those nervous tummy rumbles. It's the perfect way to soothe new, anxious and aggressive pets while preventing unwanted or destructive behaviors.