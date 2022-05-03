AnthroLiving

Hemming Printed Headboard Cushion

$198.00 $149.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 63267777; Color Code: 015 Soften up the look and feel of your bed with this cozy cushion - it hooks onto your headboard effortlessly with buttoned-up leather straps. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. Headboard and bed sold separately Woven cotton upholstery Printed motif Leather straps Foam and fiber fill Professionally clean Imported Dimensions Queen: 60"L, 13.75"W, 4.5"D King: 76"L, 13.75"W, 4.5"D