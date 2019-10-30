Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Anni Lu
Heloise Pearl Drop Earrings
$124.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
18-karat gold-plated brass Heloise earrings from Anni Lu featuring a drop pearl detail, ceramic beads and a clipped hoop fastening. These earrings come as a pair.
Need a few alternatives?
Givenchy
Scorpion Earrings
$590.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
Bayam Jewelry
Gold Vermeil Twisted Hoop Earrings
$33.75
from
eBay
BUY
promoted
Miore
Miore Ohrringe
€76.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
BaubleBar
Biscay Pearl Huggie Hoops
$38.00
$30.40
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Anni Lu
Anni Lu
Forget Me Not Pendant
£50.00
from
Browns
BUY
Anni Lu
Beaded Bracelet
$71.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Anni Lu
Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings
$390.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Anni Lu
Baroque Pearl & Agate Necklace
$160.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Earrings
Givenchy
Scorpion Earrings
$590.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
Bayam Jewelry
Gold Vermeil Twisted Hoop Earrings
$33.75
from
eBay
BUY
promoted
Fiorelli
Fiorelli Earrings
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Animal-print Doorknocker Drop Earrings
$29.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted