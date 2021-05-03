ProFlowers

Hello Sunshine Bouquet

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At ProFlowers

Give a dose of sunshine in bloom. This stunning bouquet is teeming with rays of sunflowers, textured snapdragons and darling daisy poms to deliver the perfect pick–me–up for an occasion or as a treat to yourself. Please Note: The bouquet pictured reflects our original design for this product. While we always try to follow the color palette, we may replace stems to deliver the freshest bouquet possible, and we may sometimes need to use a different vase. details The Deluxe Bouquet is approximately 18"H x 18"W. Designed by florists, ready to display. For long–lasting blooms, replace the water daily. We suggest trimming the stems every couple days. stems Daisy Snapdragon Sunflower ITEM #CGYD