Say hello to younger-looking skin! IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream combines the power of an anti-aging serum with the soothing care of a cream in just one step. Featuring dual retinol - a blend of free and encapsulated retinol, the formula starts to reach at least 15 layers into skin's surface in just 1 hour!* Plus, it includes tone-evening niacinamide. You'll see dramatic clinical results on more than just wrinkles! See an improvement in skin firmness and a reduction in fine lines, dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Developed with our board of plastic surgeons and dermatologists to balance efficacy with care, it's suitable for daily use from day 1, even on sensitive skin. Infused with vitamins B5 and E, this quick-absorbing retinol serum-in-cream soothes and hydrates skin, balancing common effects of retinol usage such as redness, dryness and flaking. Easily integrate it into your skincare routine for daily wrinkle reduction! *Demonstrated efficacy at 12 weeks Hello Results products are: Co-developed with our board of dermatologists & plastic surgeons Clinically tested efficacy balanced with built-in care For daily use from day 1 Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive Developed with plastic surgeons insights' and dermatologists' ingredient and skincare expertise, IT Cosmetics creates problem-solving, skin-loving formulas that give you visible results. Key Benefits: Formulated with dual-retinol blend of free and encapsulated retinol that starts to reach at least 15 layers into skin's surface in just 1 hour!* Plus, tone-evening niacinamide Infused with caring vitamins E and B5, and soothes and hydrates skin, balancing common effects of retinol usage such as redness, dryness and flaking Clinical results for improvement in loss of firmness and the look of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots Suitable for daily use from day one, for all skin types, even sensitive *Demonstrated efficacy at 12 weeks New to retinol? This product has been formulated and tested for daily use; however, if you have never used retinol, please consider the following: When first using a retinol product, it is common to experience mild redness, dryness or tingling. This adjustment period to retinol - known as "retinization" - lasts two to three weeks on average, at which point skin adjusts and normalizes. If you experience this with daily application, reduce the frequency of use as tolerated. Stop using the product for a day or two, then resume use of frequency to every other day or every two days. If you have very sensitive skin or prefer to slowly introduce Hello Results Daily Retinol Cream into your routine, start with twice-weekly usage, then gradually increase frequency to every other night, and finally once daily. For more detailed usage instructions, see "How to Use" section.