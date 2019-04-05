Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
Converse

Hello Kitty® Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Shoes

$65.00$49.99
At Kohls
Converse partners with the street style graphic and pop icon, Hello Kitty, to create a footwear collection for the female consumer. These shoes feature a screen printed Hello Kitty Spring flowers graphic on lateral and medial sides.
Featured in 1 story
Our Favorite Designer Cartoon Collaborations
by Emily Ruane