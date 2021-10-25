Herbal Essences

Hello Hydration Hair Conditioner For Dry Hair

£2.00

Say 'hello' to a deep drenching of quenching hydration. Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo and Hair Conditioner have a formula with coconut extract that restores moisture to dry hair. This isn’t just a special blend, it’s soak-sational! Talk about beautifully moisturised locks. Use with Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo. Key Features Hydrating Hair Conditioner for dry hair that helps replenish your hair's much needed moisture 100% recyclable bottle (our cap not yet) depending on recycling facilities Hair Conditioner 0% colourants, 0% paraffin Recognised by Peta Org for our commitment to always stand for cruelty free