e.l.f.

Hello Hydration! Face Cream

$12.00

Your next holy grail skin cream has arrived! Say hello to hydration! This ingredient-driven moisturizer is packed with Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Niacinamide and Peptide complex that will have your skin glowing like a rainbow -- and this jar won't cost you a pot of gold. Packed with skin-loving ingredients, this nourishing yet lightweight cream instantly sinks into the skin for smooth, non-greasy feel and soft, supple skin. Hello Hydration cream is ideal for prepping skin prior to makeup application. Perfect for all skin types. Transform your everyday beauty routine with these essential ingredients: Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to help brighten and even skin tone. Squalane, a lightweight oil that helps improve moisture balance and elasticity. Hyaluronic Acid helps provide hydration by locking in moisture and reducing water loss resulting in a plumped up, bouncy complexion. Peptides to help promote collagen for a more refreshed complexion. Vitamin B5 to help soothe and hydrate the skin. All e.l.f. skincare products are free from Parabens, Sulfates, and Phthalates.