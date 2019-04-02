First Aid Beauty

Hello Fab Ginger And Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask

Treat dull, lack-lustre skin to the Hello FAB Ginger and Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask from First Aid Beauty. Synergising superfoods Ginger and Turmeric, the face mask revitalises and refreshes stressed skin to promote a radiant, healthy-looking complexion. Delivering long-lasting moisture and hydration, the luxurious treatment utilises skin-brightening Vitamin C to combat dullness and minimise the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a smoother, more refined visage. Expect replenished and invigorated skin with an improved overall appearance.