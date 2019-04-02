First Aid Beauty

Hello Fab Coconut Water Cream

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Restore a radiant glow with First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream; a lightweight, quick-absorbing moisturiser that infuses skin with electrolytes, amino acids and phytonutrients to revitalise and refresh. Harnessing the powers of Coconut Water and Sodium Hyaluronate, the rejuvenating cream delivers long-lasting moisture and hydration, whilst recharging dull, lack-lustre skin to promote a smooth, plump appearance. The brand's innovative Antioxidant Booster defends against environmental aggressors for bright, healthy-looking skin without greasy residue. Oil-free. Non-comedogenic. Free from alcohol, mineral oil, parabens, phthalates and petrolatum.