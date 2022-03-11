First Aid Beauty

Hello Fab Coconut Water Cream

$36.00 $18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

First Aid Beauty's Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream is an oil-free water cream that hydrates your skin with a burst of weightless moisture. Benefits Infused with Coconut Water, nature's perfect hydrator Lightweight gel texture absorbs immediately helping skin appear smooth, soft, plumped and healthy Non-comedogenic formula won't clog pores Key Ingredients Sodium Hyaluronate: Smooths skin and boosts its moisture content. Coconut Water: Helps hydrate and replenish skin. Alteromonas Ferment Filtrate: Helps regenerate and retain moisture in skin. Clinical Results In a consumer perception study with 40 participants after 48 hours 97% reported their skin felt immediately hydrated 92% reported this product did not clog their pores