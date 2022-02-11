Teleflora

Hello Beautiful Bouquet

$74.99

At Teleflora

Wildly sophisticated, this beautiful bouquet is a thoughtful way to say "hello" to your someone special! Its artisanal mix of soft pink blooms with eye-catching succulents and green looks fresh and modern in a square white vase. This feminine bouquet includes light pink spray roses, light pink asiatic lilies, pink alstroemeria, pink carnations, pink larkspur, white sinuata statice, dusty miller, israeli ruscus, huckleberry, seeded eucalyptus, lemon leaf, and a large green potted echeveria succulent.