Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Farrow & Ball
Helleborus Wallpaper - Parma Gray No. 27
$285.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Farrow & Ball Helleborus Wallpaper - Vardo No. 288
Featured in 1 story
Anthropologie Now Carries Farrow & Ball Wallpaper
by
Olivia Harrison
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
West Elm
8'x10' Jute Boucle Rug - Platinum
$349.00
$245.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Better Homes & Gardens
Athens Shag Indoor Area Rug
$148.44
$118.75
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Modway
Emily Full Size Headboard
$89.67
$64.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Small Stoneware Vase
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Farrow & Ball
DETAILS
Farrow & Ball
Olive Modern Emulsion 2.5l
£13.00
from
Farrow & Ball
BUY
DETAILS
Farrow & Ball
Helleborus Wallpaper
$285.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Farrow & Ball
Helleborus Wallpaper
$285.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Farrow & Ball
Helleborus Wallpaper
$285.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted