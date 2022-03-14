GXVE Beauty

Hella On Point Clean Ultra-fine Brow Pencil

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A long-wearing, transfer-, and sweat-proof precision eyebrow pencil for natural-looking, full, and feathery brows. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: A clean precision brow pencil for natural-looking, full, and feathery brows. A super slim micro tip glides on easily with ultra-fine strokes to fill the smallest of gaps. The super soft formula delivers color that stays put for up to 12 hours of long wear. This pencil is transfer-proof, sweat-proof, vegan, and cruelty-free. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.