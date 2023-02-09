CB2

Helix Walnut Wood Wall Mount Bookshelf 70”

$349.00

Fresh feels for a cult favorite. Rich walnut veneer shelves are fixed to powdercoated metal frames and stand stacked to heights of 70". Space-saving modular design allows for dramatic repetition down the wall and plays nicely with our Helix walnut desk. Stud mounting recommended; hardware included for drywall installation. CB2 exclusive. Helix 70" Walnut Bookcase. 30"Wx11.75"Dx70"H Shelves: Walnut veneer over engineered wood Frame: Black powdercoated steel Wall-mounted bookcase with four shelves Hardware included Legs have built-in levelers Clean with a soft cloth; do not use abrasive cleaners Made in Taiwan