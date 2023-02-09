CB2

Helix 70″ Walnut Desk

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

Party on top, business on the bottom. Three fixed walnut veneer shelves ladder up alongside a powdercoated metal frame and pull double duty as a display/work space. Modularly designed to save room and stand next to our matching Helix walnut bookcase. Stud mounting recommended; hardware included for drywall installation. CB2 exclusive. Helix 70" Walnut Desk. 30"Wx20"Dx70"H Shelves: Walnut veneer over engineered wood Frame: Black powdercoated steel Wall-mounted desk with two shelves Hardware included Legs have built-in levelers Clean with a soft cloth; do not use abrasive cleaners Made in Taiwan