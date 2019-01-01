Delsey

Delsey Helium Titanium Carry-on Spinner (originally $96)

$60.99

The Helium Titanium Collection from Delsey Paris is designed for the modern traveller. This lightweight and durable collection is made of 100% polycarbonate with a matte metallic finish to prevent against scratches. This 21 inch carry on is made to fit in the overhead bins of most domestic airlines. The bag expands up to 2 inches, is fully lined and offers two packing compartments with tie-down straps on one side and a zippered divider on the other to minimize shifting of contents. A zippered pcoket holds delicate items and accessories. The four double spinner wheels on this bag are ergonomically designed for a perfect roll with off center wheel axels to provide a wider and more stable base. The bag is easily carried with a dual locking trolley handle or by top and side carry handles for easy lifting. A TSA accepted lock is recessed into the side of the case to allow TSA agents to inspect the bag without damaging the lock. Worldwide Limited 10 Year Warranty.