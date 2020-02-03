GHD

Helios Hair Dryer

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . Introducing GHD’s lightest, fastest, professional hair dryer for ultimate styling control. Imported.WHAT IT DOES. . This lightweight, longer-life brushless motor is designed for speed, and when combined with GHD’s professionally designed contoured nozzle, creates powerful yet highly concentrated airflow traveling at 75mph to drastically speed up your styling routine. Designed with your styling experience in mind, the ergonomically balanced GHD helios boasts bespoke acoustic system technology** ensuring low sound levels whilst you style. Different to other dryers, its brushless motor is noticeably quieter and it’s lifetime is up to 2x as long. Unique aerodynamic technology enables intuitive styling with more precise control for smooth, shiny, salon results.HOW TO USE IT. . Use with nozzle attachment for precision drying.SPECIFICATIONS 10"W x 9"H x 3"D. 1 year GHD warranty guarantee.