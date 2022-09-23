Floracopeia

Helichrysum Essential Oil Blend

$47.00

Buy Now Review It

At Floracopeia

About Helichrysum Essential Oil Blend Helichrysum Essential Oil Blend is a fusion of two helichrysum essential oils to assist your body in staying limber, comfortable and relaxed. An excellent product for the avid hiker, athlete, yoga student, dancer, or lover of activity to always keep close on hand. One of our top selling blends, the healing benefits are numerous for these two helichrysum species, they have similar therapeutic functions to the more commonly known Helichrysum italicum from eastern Europe. This blend is a combination of two helichrysum oils (H. gymnocephalum and bractiferum) that are distilled in South Africa for Floracopeia. This blend is combined with rosehip seed oil in our popular Flower of the Sun blend. With more than 600 species, common helichrysum grows on every continent. Very few oils can boast such a broad spectrum of effective uses. Helichrysum promotes comfort in a body that may be overworked or tired, restores the complexion, supports an open and deep breath, as well as provides mood uplifting and tension reducing benefits to boot. Its name reveals helichrysum's divine nature: derived from the Greek helios, meaning sun, and chrysos, meaning gold, it refers to the golden-yellow color of many of the flowers in this genus. One ton of helichrysum flowering tops yields about one kilogram of essential oil.