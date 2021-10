Lavender World

Helen’s Hand Tied Dried Flowers ‘autumn Harvest’

£28.50

Buy Now Review It

At Lavender World

A striking dried flower bouquet, carefully selected and arranged by our expert, Helen. A beautiful arrangement that will keep for months. All flowers are grown and dried naturally in the UK and are all completely natural in colour, with no dyes added. Add a Yorkshire Lavender Essential Oil to enhance your bouquet and make it extra special!