Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Nika Tang
Helena Top Plaid
$180.00
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nika Tang
Cropped sleeveless strap top in a smocked plaid with pompom trims. Model is 5'10, 176 cm, 33",25",33" wearing size US4/UK8 S Care: Dry clean only.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Vagabond
Casey Platform Sock Sneaker
$129.94
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Cariuma
Oca High Canvas Red Women
$98.00
from
Cariuma
BUY
DETAILS
Estée Lauder
Double Wear Stay-in-place Foundation
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Revlon® Powder Blush
C$10.96
from
Walmart Canada
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted