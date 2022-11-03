Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Dolce Vita
Helen Wedge Chelsea Boot
$140.00
$89.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
A classic Chelsea boot is updated with a lugged wedge heel for comfort and sophistication.
Need a few alternatives?
Ugg
Ugg Tasman X Slipper Clog
BUY
$80.00
Urban Outfitters
Stuart Weitzman
Tyler Ultralift Booties
BUY
$249.00
Amazon
Zara
Fabric Over The Knee Tall Platform Boots
BUY
$99.90
Zara
Dr Martens
Unisex 1460 Nappa 8-eye Boots
BUY
$300.00
The Iconic
More from Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita
Helen Wedge Chelsea Boot
BUY
$89.97
$140.00
Nordstrom Rack
Dolce Vita
Shiren
BUY
$162.99
$295.00
Zappos
Dolce Vita
Halie Pearl Sandals
BUY
$125.00
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita
Tall Western Boots
BUY
$260.00
Anthropologie
More from Boots
Ugg
Ugg Tasman X Slipper Clog
BUY
$80.00
Urban Outfitters
Stuart Weitzman
Tyler Ultralift Booties
BUY
$249.00
Amazon
Zara
Fabric Over The Knee Tall Platform Boots
BUY
$99.90
Zara
Dr Martens
Unisex 1460 Nappa 8-eye Boots
BUY
$300.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted