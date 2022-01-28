Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jacquemus
Helado Skirt
$760.00
$243.20
Buy Now
Review It
At 24S
The Helado long skirt takes on vintage pleated skirt accents. The fine folds of this Jacquemus design give the impression of slimming and refining the silhouette.
More from Jacquemus
Jacquemus
Le Chiquito Moyen Bag
BUY
$950.00
Shopbop
Jacquemus
Pralù Cropped Ribbed-knit Top
BUY
$340.00
Moda Operandi
Jacquemus
Off-white La Montagne 'le Cardigan Alzou' Cardigan
BUY
C$305.00
SSENSE
Jacquemus
Off-white La Montagne 'le Cardigan Alzou' Cardigan
BUY
$305.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted