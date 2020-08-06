Laura Ashley

Heirloom Crochet Luxury Ultra-soft Quilt Coverlet, 3 Piece Bedding Set

$119.99 $91.98

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported INCLUDES:(1) full/queen quilt, (2) matching pillow shams MATERIAL: 100% Cotton FEATURES: Reversible to a coordinating pattern allowing for two different looks. Light enough for warm weather and cozy enough for cooler nights. Pre-washed for added softness DIMENSIONS: Quilt: 90" x 90", Shams: 21" x 30" CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine washable for easy care. Machine wash cold, separately. Delicate cycle. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach This romantic White cotton quilt ensemble exudes comfort, Calm, and luxury. Quilted in a beautifully detailed floral scrollwork design, the quilt, shams, and decorative accent pillows are all edged in cotton crocheted lace with a ruffled gather at the corners. The all cotton comforter is pre-washed for additional softness. Traditional in inspiration and modern in spirit, this pristine quilt set will fit easily into any lifestyle.