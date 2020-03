Hawcoar

Height Adjustment Laptop Tray Desk

$37.86

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Height Adjustment Laptop Tray Desk Solid Wood Foldable Lazy Table Bed TrayFeature:Ideal for serving breakfast, dinner, wine, laptop desk, or use for an elegant decoration display.Sturdy bed tray for serving in bed, on the sofa or outside the patio. A perfect fit for your home interior. And legs fold