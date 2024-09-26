Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Sandals With Topstitching
$169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Massimo Dutti
Need a few alternatives?
Larroudé
Mini Annie Sandal
BUY
$315.00
Larroudé
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Sandals With Topstitching
BUY
$169.00
Massimo Dutti
St. Agni
Leather Sandals
BUY
£170.00
Net-A-Porter
Mango
Strappy Heeled Sandals
BUY
£35.99
Mango
More from Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Sandals With Topstitching
BUY
$169.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Sandals With Topstitching
BUY
£119.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag With Flap
BUY
$199.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Flat Split Suede Ankle Boots
BUY
$249.00
Zara
More from Sandals
Larroudé
Mini Annie Sandal
BUY
$315.00
Larroudé
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Sandals With Topstitching
BUY
$169.00
Massimo Dutti
St. Agni
Leather Sandals
BUY
£170.00
Net-A-Porter
Mango
Strappy Heeled Sandals
BUY
£35.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted