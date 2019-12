Zara

Heeled Leather Sandals With Thin Straps

$69.90 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Leather heeled sandals available in multiple colors: gold, red and green blue. Thin tube straps knotted at front. Mid-height round lined heels. Squared toe. Tie ankle closure.Heel height: 1.6 inches (4 cm)