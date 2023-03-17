Zara

Heeled Leather Ankle Boots Limited Edition

$279.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

CONTENTS & CARE CONTENTS We are working with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our garments. To evaluate their compliance, we have developed an auditing program and plans for continual improvement. UPPER 100% cow leather LINING 80% sheep leather 20% polyester SOLE 100% rubber INSOLE 100% sheep leather CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Simple actions like washing items with a dry cotton cloth or soft brush, per the characteristics of the product, can help us care for them. Whenever possible, try to use products that are respectful of the environment. Do not wash Do not submerge in water Do not use bleach / whitener Leather/Patent Leather/Glossy Finish Leather. Clean with a dry cotton cloth. Do not iron Suede/Nubuck/Split Leather. Clean with a soft brush or stiff sponge. Do not dry clean Leather. May apply clear wax or wax in the tone of the leather. Do not tumble dry Suede/Nubuck/Split leather. May be protected with treatment sprays or dust repellents (mop water repellent).