Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Zara

Heeled Fisherman Sandals

$89.90$49.99
At Zara
Heeled sandals in white. Upper made of a combination of basic and woven straps at front. Lined heels. Tie closure at ankle with leather tassels.Heel height: 4.1 inches (10.5 cm)
Featured in 1 story
28 Items To Buy Now From Zara's Summer Sale
by Eliza Huber