Ganni

Heeled Bow Sandals

$325.00

Buy Now Review It

Tie-up heeled sandals in black viscose with an oversized frontbow, square-shaped stiletto kitten heels, and square toes. Effortlessly style with light-wash jeans or dress up with a dress. Fit true to size Comfortable low 6.5 cm stiletto heel Open toe Tie-up closure Made of viscose fabric Tunit heel Made in Portugal