Hedgehog Aloe is a very forgiving succulent, making it a perfect plant for hectic households or for first-time owners. This plant makes quite an impression with its blue-green leaves and will often produce unique spikes of coral-red flowers in the spring and late summer. As with most succulents, the Hedgehog Aloe needs very little water and will flourish in a bright, sunny spot in your home. During the summer, take this little gem outside where it will most likely reward you with colorful flowers—you may even spot a hummingbird enjoying the nectar from its blooms! It can also be used to soothe burns and skin irritations just like a regular aloe plant.