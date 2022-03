Cult Gaia

Hedda Skirt

$258.00

77% cotton, 23% poly Made in China Hand wash Unlined Pull-on styling Strappy waist accents with tie closure Midweight knit fabric with side slit detail Skirt measure approx 31.5" in length Revolve Style No. CULG-WQ10 Manufacturer Style No. KS1992YN