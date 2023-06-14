Awed Inspired

Hecate Necklace

$200.00 $160.00

At Awed Inspired

The Story: hecate The ultimate Goddess of magic, witchcraft, the night, the moon, ghosts, necromancy is here. All things dark belong to Hecate. She ruled over both the living world and the underworld and is often pictured holding keys as the Goddess of boundaries between the two. She’s also accompanied by a black dog that was rumored to have inspired Cerberus, the three-headed hound at the gates of Hell. As a protective Goddess, she was frequently placed in the doorways of homes to prevent bad fortune from crossing in. Want to manifest a little chaos? Hecate is the Goddess for you. Your Theme Song Season of the Witch by Lana Del Rey